The Governing Bodies of Winchester College and The Pilgrims’ School and the Chapter of Winchester Cathedral announce the merger of The Pilgrims’ School with Winchester College

The Governing Bodies of Winchester College and The Pilgrims’ School, and the Chapter of Winchester Cathedral are delighted to announce an exciting new development in their shared history, the merger of The Pilgrims’ School with Winchester College, due to come into full effect by 1st September 2025.

Winchester College and The Pilgrims’ School have shared a common educational philosophy for nearly a century – one that values intellectual curiosity and independent thought. The merger strengthens these ties, ensuring that both schools continue to provide an education of exceptional quality and breadth, while also creating new opportunities for increased collaboration and innovation.

Academic excellence, musical distinction and the provision of a unique all-round education will remain at the heart of Pilgrims’ offering. It will continue to operate as one of the leading academic prep schools in the country, preparing boys for the senior school of their choice.

The historic role of the Quiristers, who have played a vital role in Winchester College’s Chapel Choir since the School’s foundation in 1382, will remain unchanged, as they continue their education at The Pilgrims’ School. Pilgrims’ will also maintain its strong relationship with Winchester Cathedral by providing the education of the Cathedral Choristers who are central to the heritage and excellence of the Choral Foundation.

The Headmaster of The Pilgrims’ School, Mr Tim Butcher, will continue to have day-to-day responsibility for leadership of the Pilgrims’ community, alongside his Senior Leadership Team. Overarching governance responsibility will sit with Winchester College’s Warden and Fellows, with arrangements in place to reflect the interests of The Pilgrims’ School and the relationship with Winchester Cathedral.