The Governing Bodies of Winchester College and The Pilgrims’ School and the Chapter of Winchester Cathedral announce the merger of The Pilgrims’ School with Winchester College

Winchester College and The Pilgrims’ School have shared a common educational philosophy for nearly a century – one that values intellectual curiosity and independent thought. The merger strengthens these ties, ensuring that both schools continue to provide an education of exceptional quality and breadth, while also creating new opportunities for increased collaboration and innovation.
Academic excellence, musical distinction and the provision of a unique all-round education will remain at the heart of Pilgrims’ offering. It will continue to operate as one of the leading academic prep schools in the country, preparing boys for the senior school of their choice.
The historic role of the Quiristers, who have played a vital role in Winchester College’s Chapel Choir since the School’s foundation in 1382, will remain unchanged, as they continue their education at The Pilgrims’ School. Pilgrims’ will also maintain its strong relationship with Winchester Cathedral by providing the education of the Cathedral Choristers who are central to the heritage and excellence of the Choral Foundation.
The Headmaster of The Pilgrims’ School, Mr Tim Butcher, will continue to have day-to-day responsibility for leadership of the Pilgrims’ community, alongside his Senior Leadership Team. Overarching governance responsibility will sit with Winchester College’s Warden and Fellows, with arrangements in place to reflect the interests of The Pilgrims’ School and the relationship with Winchester Cathedral.
Mr Jeremy Griffith, Chair of Governors of The Pilgrims’ School commented: “Pilgrims’ is a truly unique school. It offers a substance, style, and balance of education unlike any other in the Prep school sector. Its historic setting between the College and Cathedral accounts for a part of this magic. However, under these new arrangements it is the educational and other opportunities which are especially exciting.
“Pilgrims’ holds a cherished place in the hearts of so many of those who know and have known it over time. I am delighted for us all, and fully confident, that this new relationship with Winchester College will enable us to consolidate our strengths and enhance our offering even further, all in pursuit of a collective mission to deliver an exceptional education to current and future generations, whichever senior school they are destined for.”
Sir Richard Stagg, Warden of Winchester College said: “This is an exciting day for both schools. We have an opportunity to develop our historic ties and take these to a new level. By bringing the schools together, we can ensure that Pilgrims’ and Winchester College remain at the forefront of educational excellence and intellectual ambition – offering a rich and varied curriculum at a time when there’s increasing pressure to focus on a narrowly vocational approach to education.”
Canon Dr Roland Riem, Interim Dean of Winchester Cathedral commented: “The Cathedral, The Pilgrims’ School and Winchester College collectively share a long history, and we are proud to have helped to make this merger happen. Today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to further strengthening the bonds that tie all three foundations. We look forward to retaining our close involvement with The Pilgrims’ School in line with our commitment to the education of the Cathedral Choristers, who make such a valued and significant contribution to the excellence of our Choral Foundation, as well as sharing our religious values and spiritual ethos.”